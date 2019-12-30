Prosecutors on Monday filed federal hate crime charges against the 37-year-old man accused of carrying out a knife attack that left five people wounded at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York.
Grafton Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, pleaded not guilty Sunday to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.
After his arrest, authorities discovered handwritten journals in Thomas’ home that contained anti-Semitic writings.
Thomas is accused of attacking the group observing the seventh night of Hanukkah with a machete at about 10 p.m. Saturday. He was arrested about two hours later in Harlem.
The victims were taken to two hospitals.
