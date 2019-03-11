Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 6:15 PM GMT By Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. — Police have arrested a DJ for the Harlem Globetrotters who they say inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.

The Times Union reports Jon Buckner, also known as DJ FullFrame, was arrested Saturday night after the basketball team performed in Syracuse.

Jon Buckner Albany Police Department

The 32-year-old man from Riverdale, Georgia, is facing misdemeanor charges of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Albany police say Buckner touched the girl during a Globetrotters event in Albany on Feb. 10.

The police department announced his arrest in a tweet.

Buckner was arraigned Sunday morning and sent to the county jail where he is still in custody. A message has been left with the public defender's office seeking comment.

It's unclear whether Buckner is an employee of the team or hired for events.

A Globetrotters spokesman says the team is fully cooperating with authorities and will not comment further during the initial investigation.