Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity found delinquent over unpaid fees

The charity founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, has been found delinquent in California and cannot raise money because the state has determined Archewell Foundation has not paid its annual registration fees or submitted an annual report.

A source close to Archewell told NBC News that the group’s initial check was lost in the mail but payment has been resubmitted. The issue is expected to be resolved within days, the source said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a notice of delinquency to Archewell Foundation this month, noting that the organization's renewal information was incomplete. State records show the foundation's last renewal was May 2023 and has officially been marked "delinquent," meaning the charity cannot raise money.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in Nigeria bringing attention to causes they have long supported, including wounded veterans. Harry, a founding patron of the Invictus Games, played a game of sitting volleyball with wounded former soldiers during the trip.

The Archewell Foundation was first launched by the couple in 2020, after they stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family and moved out of the United Kingdom. Its mission statement is simply, "show up, do good."

"We consciously partner with key organizations and leaders to identify immediate needs, build meaningful initiatives, and drive long-term change," the foundation's website states.

According to the foundation, it supports programs that involve supporting parents, empowering girls, advocating for mental health and connecting families of Afghan refugees with the communities where they have resettled.

Archewell is also supporting a playground in Uvalde, Texas, in honor of the shooting that killed 19 children at Robb Elementary School.