Harvard's chemistry chair charged with lying about China contract

Federal prosecutors have charged Harvard University's chemistry department chair with lying to the Department of Defense about his work for a Chinese talent recruitment program.
The charging documents state that Charles Lieber received $50,000 a month in salary, $158,000 in living expenses and $1.74 million for research at the Wuhan University of Technology.
Federal agents allege Lieber violated U.S. law by not disclosing to the Defense Department the money he received and by withholding information from government investigators.
The charging document also says that Lieber lied to Harvard's investigators, specifically over his involvement in China's Thousand Talents Plan, a program that tries to recruit experts from Western universities to work in China and boost its work in science and technology.
The FBI said in its complaint that the program has "rewarded individuals for stealing proprietary information and violating export controls."
The prosecution alleges Lieber did not have the authority from Harvard to execute this contract and used the university's name and logo without its consent.
