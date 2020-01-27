BREAKING: Supreme Court allows Trump plan to deny green cards to those who might need gov't aid

Harvey Weinstein accuser takes stand, sobs as she describes alleged assault

"Every time I tried to get off the bed, he pushed me back and held me down," Mimi Haley testified.
Image: Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for his sexual assault trial in New York on Jan. 27, 2020.
Harvey Weinstein arrives for his sexual assault trial in New York on Jan. 27, 2020.Gabriela Bhaskar / Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Erica Byfield, Adam Reiss and Daniel Arkin

Mimi Haley, a former production assistant, broke down sobbing Monday as she described for jurors at Harvey Weinstein's trial how the former film mogul pushed her down and sexually assaulted her.

"I tried to reject him, but he insisted," said Haley, who is one of two plaintiffs whose allegations led to criminal charges against Weinstein. "Every time I tried to get off the bed, he pushed me back and held me down."

Haley told the jurors that she said "no, no, no" as Weinstein forced himself on her in his New York City apartment in 2006, adding that she told the disgraced producer she was menstruating in an attempt to get him to stop.

When she realized she was being assaulted, she said, her mind raced through different options: "I thought if I scream rape, will someone hear me? If I kick harder, will I be able to get away from him?"

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on Haley and raping another woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

He also faces a sex crimes case in Los Angeles, where he is charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents on two consecutive days in 2013.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. He has pleaded not guilty in the trial being held in New York and has not formally entered a plea in the California case.

Mimi Haleyi speaks at a press conference on her allegations against Harvey Weinstein in New York on Oct. 24, 2017.Mike Coppola / Getty Images file

Haley, who previously spelled her last name as Haleyi, told the court that she did not report the alleged assaults to the police, saying that "was not an option for me" because she was working for the television series "Project Runway" on a tourist visa.

She said she also feared Weinstein's influence in the entertainment industry, recalling that she thought he had "a lot more power and resources, and I didn't think I had a chance."

Haley's testimony came four days after "The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra told jurors that Weinstein raped her sometime in 1993 or 1994 after pushing his way into her Manhattan apartment and restraining her on a bed.

Sciorra's allegations were ruled too old to support criminal charges, but her testimony was part of the prosecution's attempt to demonstrate that Weinstein is a serial sexual abuser who harassed and assaulted many women over decades.

If he is convicted in the case, he could be sentenced to life behind bars.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Erica Byfield
Adam Reiss

Adam Reiss is a reporter and producer for NBC and MSNBC.

Image: Daniel ArkinDaniel Arkin

Daniel Arkin is a reporter for NBC News.