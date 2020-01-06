Harvey Weinstein accusers rally outside courthouse as criminal trial begins

Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette and other women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct rallied near a New York City courthouse Monday as the former film mogul arrived for the first day of a criminal trial on rape charges.
Weinstein, 67, entered the courthouse hunched over a walker after a reported back surgery. When asked how he was feeling, the visibly disheveled ex-producer smiled wanly.
But across the street, several women who have said they were harassed or assaulted by Weinstein insisted he was undeserving of sympathy, recounting his pattern of alleged serial sexual abuse and decrying the culture they claim enabled him for far too long.
"He looked cowardly. He wouldn't look at us. He wouldn't make eye contact," said Sarah Ann Masse, a writer and performer who alleged in an exclusive interview with Variety that Weinstein sexually harassed her while wearing his underwear during a 2008 job interview. "This trial is a cultural reckoning, regardless of its legal outcome."
Masse called on the jury to "make the right decision and put this dangerous man behind bars, where he can live out the rest of his days paying for his crimes."
Weinstein faces charges that he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. The activity in the courtroom Monday was largely procedural before proceedings were adjourned for the day, with jury selection expected to begin Tuesday.
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty, denying all accusations of nonconsensual sexual activity. In all, more than 80 women have accused him of sexual misconduct going back decades, but the New York criminal trial centers on allegations from just two women. The allegations first came to light more than two years ago in investigative reports published by The New York Times and The New Yorker.
In a notable development, the judge in the case ruled that Weinstein's defense cannot call to the witness stand the New York police detective who allegedly told an accuser to delete personal cell phone files to hide them from prosecutors, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
The judge, James B. Burke, ruled that Weinstein's lawyers cannot call NYPD Det. Nicholas DiGaudio, but they may question other witnesses about him.
The union representing DiGaudio, the Detectives' Endowment Association, has previously claimed he was “simply trying to get to the truth” and did not seek to influence the probe, according to The Associated Press.
What to expect from Harvey Weinstein trialJan. 6, 202006:29
The women who gathered near the courthouse Monday called for systemic cultural change, demanding an end to sexual misconduct in workplaces across the country and what some of them described as widespread victim-blaming.
"Time's up," Arquette said, referring to the anti-harassment movement of the same name. "Time's up on sexual harassment in all workplaces. Time's up on blaming survivors. Time's up on empty apologies without consequences, and time's up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein."
Lauren Sivan, a television reporter who claims Weinstein exposed himself in front of her and ordered her to stay quiet while he masturbated, dismissed claims from his legal team that the accusations were not credible.
"Where there's smoke, there's usually fire," Sivan said, flanked by other accusers and a crowd of news reporters.
McGowan, the actress and activist who has accused Weinstein of rape, paid tribute to the women who are scheduled to testify during the criminal trial, saying they stood for many other accusers who may not get the chance to speak in court.
"They are standing for us, and I am immensely proud of them," McGowan told reporters. "We didn't have our day. But hopefully they will. Their victory will be our victory. Their loss will be our loss."
When asked to respond to a recent interview in which Weinstein said he felt like his purported efforts to advocate for women in the entertainment industry had been forgotten, McGowan called him a "moron."
The high-stakes trial could decide Weinstein's fate. If he is convicted of the most serious charges, two counts of felony predatory sexual assault, he could go to prison for life.
Caitlin Dulany, an actress who has said that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the 1996 Cannes Film Festival, told NBC News in a phone interview on Monday morning that she was hopeful.
"The idea that he will get off is just so unimaginable to me at this point," Dulany said.
"I am hoping to see the justice system catch up with modern culture, and I do believe that this trial may illuminate what needs to change within our legal system and show the cracks, but also provide justice to us, his survivors."