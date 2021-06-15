Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California to face sexual assault charges, judge rules

Convicted rapist and former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will face extradition to California, where he is wanted to stand trial for criminal sexual assault charges, a New York judge ruled Tuesday.

Weinstein was convicted in New York of third degree rape in February 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison shortly thereafter. He is currently serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Weinstein faces charges in Los Angeles based on the account of two unidentified women who have accused him of attacking them just a day apart in February 2013.

"We are disappointed in this decision today," a spokesperson for Weinstein said in a statement.

"Just now, Mr. Weinstein’s attorney filed a writ of Habeas Corpus in the LA county Superior Court. We are asking the court to hold off the extradition of Mr. Weinstein to Los Angeles until he can receive his needed medical care here in New York."

The writ of Habeas Corpus says Weinstein's rights would be violated by extradition to another state in part because of a degenerative eye condition that requires months of medical attention.

Gloria Allred, an attorney representing the two women in the pending L.A. County criminal case, said she was "very glad" about the ruling.

"I am looking forward to seeing Mr. Weinstein finally appear in Los Angeles to be arraigned on the many charges against him," Allred said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back again for updates.