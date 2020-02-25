Harvey Weinstein rerouted to hospital on way to Rikers Island jail in New York City

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was rerouted to a New York City hospital Monday night while authorities were transporting him to the jail on Rikers Island.
A spokesman for Weinstein confirmed to NBC News that the disgraced movie mogul was rerouted to Bellevue Hospital but did not know why. A representative for Weinstein said he was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains, according to Variety.
The city Department of Corrections had no comment other than to say Weinstein was remanded and transferred into custody.
Weinstein, 67, was found guilty Monday afternoon of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a former "Project Runway" production assistant.
The jury found him not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a sentence of up to life in prison. He was also acquitted on a count of first-degree rape against Mann.
In all, more than 80 women have accused the Oscar-winning producer of sexual assault and harassment going back decades. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 11.
