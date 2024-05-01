Harvey Weinstein to return to court after N.Y. rape conviction is overturned

Harvey Weinstein is expected to return to Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, his first appearance since his 2020 rape conviction was overturned.

The New York state Court of Appeals last Thursday overturned that conviction in a 4-3 decision, and Weinstein was hospitalized days later for a battery of tests.

The disgraced movie mogul is scheduled to appear before Judge Curtis Farber around 2:15 p.m.

The Court of Appeals found that the judge in the landmark #MeToo trial had prejudiced Weinstein with improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case.

The court said that the "trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts" and that the "testimony served no material non-propensity purpose." It said the court "compounded that error" when it ruled that Weinstein, who had no prior criminal history, could be cross-examined "about those allegations as well as numerous allegations of misconduct that portrayed defendant in a highly prejudicial light."

Judge Jenny Rivera, writing for the majority, called the errors "egregious" and said the remedy was a new trial. In his dissent, Judge Anthony Cannataro wrote that the court's decision was an "unfortunate step backwards."

Many of Weinstein's accusers expressed shock and disappointment with the reversal. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he planned to retry the case.

Harvey Weinstein, in court in Los Angeles in 2022. Etienne Laurent / AFP - Getty Images file

Weinstein, 72, had been serving a 23-year sentence in New York’s Mohawk Correctional Facility after he was found guilty of forcibly performing oral sex on a television and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013.

On Friday, he was transferred to a medical ward at Rikers Island jail in New York City. The following day, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a more thorough exam after he was checked out by doctors at Rikers, his attorney, Arthur Aidala, said.

Aidala said Weinstein "needs a lot of help, physically" and has "a lot of problems."

His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said last week that Weinstein uses a walker and wheelchair and has audio and heart issues.

Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of rape and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He was acquitted of one count of sexual battery in that case.

Engelmayer said last week that Weinstein may be extradited to California. His legal team is currently appealing that case.