BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction overturned by New York appeals court

Apr. 25, 2024, 1:28 PM UTC
Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction overturned by New York appeals court

Weinstein, 72, has been serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison following his conviction on charges of criminal sex act.
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court
Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles in 2022.Etienne Laurent / AFP - Getty Images file
By Minyvonne Burke and The Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction was overturned Thursday in New York, making way for a new trial.

The state Court of Appeals found that the judge in the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the former film mogul with improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case.

The ruling reopens a painful chapter in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures — an era that began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein. The court ordered a new trial. His accusers could again be forced to relive their traumas on the witness stand.

Weinstein, 72, has been serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison following his conviction on charges of criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actor in 2013.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

