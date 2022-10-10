Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial in Los Angeles set to open with jury selection

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is already serving more than two decades in prison for a rape conviction in New York, will face new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles, in a trial that could last several weeks.

Jury selection begins Monday in the sprawling case that will further exacerbate the downfall of Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer. The new trial is also likely to throw a spotlight back on the #MeToo movement, which spurred a reckoning over sexual assault in the movie industry and across a breadth of workplaces and institutions.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County laid out the scope of charges against Weinstein in an 11-count indictment that accuses him of sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents that spanned nearly a decade, from 2004 to 2013. The trial will cover four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault, and the women will be identified during the proceedings as Jane Does 1 through 5.

Weinstein, 70, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces life in prison in California.

The outcome of the Los Angeles trial may prove pivotal in the broader case against Weinstein, after the New York State Court of Appeals agreed in August to allow him to appeal his conviction of third-degree rape and one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, clearing the way for oral arguments next year before the entire court.

If his conviction in New York is upheld, Weinstein would continue to serve the remainder of his 23-year sentence. But if it’s overturned, his fate behind bars would depend on whether he is convicted by a jury in Los Angeles.

Weinstein has maintained he is innocent of the various accusations, and said in a previous statement through a spokesman that he is “so grateful to my attorneys for working hard and smart on this. Their hard work will help me prove my innocence in the end.”

Weinstein is being represented by a different legal team in Los Angeles than in New York. One of his attorneys, Mark Werksman, has not said whether Weinstein will testify or named any of the defense witnesses he may call.

At a pretrial hearing, Werksman indicated his client is already disadvantaged by an onslaught of criticism and bad press.

“This case is unique,” Werksman said, according to The Associated Press. “Mr. Weinstein’s notoriety and his place in our culture at the center of the firestorm which is the #MeToo movement is real, and we’re trying to do everything we can to avoid having a trial when there will be a swirl of adverse publicity toward him.”

The initial conviction in New York stemmed from allegations made by two women: former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and former “Project Runway” model Mimi Haley.

In all, more than 100 women have accused the Oscar-winning producer behind “Pulp Fiction” and “The King’s Speech” of sexual misconduct going back decades, though the charges in New York were based primarily on allegations from Mann and Haley, who each took the stand at his trial.

In the Los Angeles case, Weinstein has been charged with raping a woman at a hotel between September 2004 and September 2005; raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a Beverly Hills hotel; sexually assaulting another woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010; and sexually assaulting two women in 2013 during separate incidents.

It was during Oscars week in 2013, when Jennifer Lawrence would win an Academy Award for the Weinstein Co.’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and Quentin Tarantino would win for writing the company’s “Django Unchained,” that four of the 11 alleged crimes took place, according to the dates the alleged crimes took place as set forth in the indictment.

NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos said prosecutors may be challenged to meet their burden of proof by the fact that some of the allegations stretch back nearly two decades.

But the judge in the trial, Lisa Lench of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, ruled during a pretrial hearing that four other women can additionally testify as witnesses for the prosecution about “prior bad acts” that Weinstein allegedly committed. Such legal maneuvering, however, could be used by the defense on appeal, Cevallos added.

“Proceed with caution, prosecution,” he said. “Use prior bad acts evidence at your own risk.”

The latest trial comes five years after a flood of allegations against Weinstein was first reported by investigative journalists at The New York Times and The New Yorker, fueling the global movement to expose sexual misconduct by powerful men in entertainment, the news media, finance and other high-profile industries.

Another Hollywood-linked high-profile trial is resuming this week in New York, where Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is being sued by “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp. In the civil trial, Rapp accused Spacey of sexually abusing him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. In court papers prior to trial, Spacey has denied the incident occurred.