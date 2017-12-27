The first of two eggs belonging to a bald eagle named Harriet hatched in Fort Myers, Florida, as bird watchers Wednesday awaited a second offspring to emerge from its shell.

The first eaglet, called E10, hatched Tuesday night without a hitch, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera, which is live streaming the hatch-watch 24/7. A similar livestream a year ago racked up millions of views, and helped to turn Harriet and her feathered family into an internet sensation.

"We’re in the middle of hatch watch. We’re excited because yesterday the first eaglet pipped and then hatched and the second egg actually pipped on the same day which is very rare," Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden, an eagle camera co-founder whose family owns the property where the birds nest,told NBC News.

"The closer that they can hatch together the more likely that there will be less sibling rivalry and hopefully a bigger success for their survival so it just shows how smart the the parents are," she said, referring to the way the eggs were incubated.

E10 is the offspring of bald eagle mates Harriet and mate M15. This marks the third nesting season for Harriet and M15 — short for Male 2015, according to the eagle cam website.

"Welcome to the world E10!" the eagle cam's Facebook page said in a post. "This evening around 8:54pm ET, we could see the shell completely removed from the baby eagle, confirming a successful hatch! Hopefully the second egg isn't too far behind."

A baby American bald eagle in Fort Myers, Florida. Dick Pritchett Real Estate Inc.

The hatching process reportedly began for the first egg around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with a pip, or the first break in the shell. A pip in the second egg was visible at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. The hatching process typically takes 24 to 48 hours, Pritchett McSpadden said.

"HATCHING IN PROGRESS," the website proclaimed as more than 14,000 viewers peeped the livestream early Wednesday afternoon. The stream has received more than 115.6 million views, according to the site.

The second eaglet will be known as E11, and the lives of this latest brood will be streamed for the next few months.

"The next five, 10 and 15 days are going to be really exciting because these eaglets grow so fast, so there's so much for people to watch," Pritchett McSpadden said.

A bald eagle at the nest in Fort Myers, Florida on Dec. 27, 2017 Dick Pritchett Real Estate Inc.

Harriet found her current mate in 2015 after her former one, Ozzie, died following a fight with another male eagle, the eagle cam website said.

The eagle cam is run by Dick Pritchett Real Estate and has been streaming Harriet and her mates since the 2012 nesting season.

"The whole reason we stared this cam and this process was to educate others on the bald eagle species for it to have such a great following and viewership — we are honored," Pritchett McSpadden said.