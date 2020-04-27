Have you been mistakenly accused of not social distancing because of apparent stereotyping? Share your experience

Amid social distancing rules, unconfirmed reports have surfaced about the targeting of groups like interracial families, LGBTQ couples and other domestic partners who might not appear to be what some consider a "traditional household."
Have you been mistakenly accused of not adhering to social distancing rules because of apparent stereotypes about what makes up a household? What is it like when you go for a walk? We want to hear from you.
Tell us your experience by filling out the info below and we might reach out to you; it will be kept confidential until we get permission from you to potentially use in a news story.