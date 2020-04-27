Watch live: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gives coronavirus update

Have you been mistakenly accused of not social distancing because of apparent stereotyping? Share your experience

What is it like when you go for a walk? We want to hear from you.
Image: Pedestrians wearing face masks walk through New York's Times Square on March 12, 2020.
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk through New York's Times Square on March 12, 2020.Mark Kauzlarich / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

Amid social distancing rules, unconfirmed reports have surfaced about the targeting of groups like interracial families, LGBTQ couples and other domestic partners who might not appear to be what some consider a "traditional household."

Have you been mistakenly accused of not adhering to social distancing rules because of apparent stereotypes about what makes up a household? What is it like when you go for a walk? We want to hear from you.

Tell us your experience by filling out the info below and we might reach out to you; it will be kept confidential until we get permission from you to potentially use in a news story.