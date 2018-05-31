Denise Dalton, 39, rushed home from her job as an intensive-care nurse at Hilo Medical Center after her husband called her.

“I didn’t even change out of my scrubs. I was grabbing things and throwing things into bags,” she said.

She took as many toys, clothes, books and DVDs that she could for her children.

The family stayed at a friend's house until they were able to secure a rental home in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.

“The pictures on the computer, my kids’ baby blankets, and the toys that our son got for his third birthday are gone,” said Denise Dalton.

Her husband stayed behind and kept packing until the morning of May 4, without any sleep, and brought what he could to the family.

“I took a box of cheap toys so that the kids could have something,” he said.

He tried going back home during the time the evacuation order was in effect but was turned away. When he returned on Sunday, May 6, he saw the front of his house on Kupono Street engulfed in flames, with lava all around.

Despite losing most of their belongings, Denise Dalton said her family has experienced generosity from a community facing the uncertainty of what the eruption of the Kilauea volcano continues to bring.

Lava spread to other areas of the Big Island on Wednesday, forcing officials to order more evacuations, The Associated Press reported. Overnight, the lava was moving fast enough to cover about six football fields an hour, U.S. Geological Survey scientist Wendy Stovall told the AP.