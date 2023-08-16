Hawaii lawmakers to demand state tap independent investigator to probe wildfires

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Nine members of Hawaii’s Senate plan to call on the state’s attorney general to appoint an independent third-party investigator to carry out a “comprehensive review” of last week’s devastating wildfires, which ravaged Maui and killed scores of people.

“Our hope is that that investigation will reveal the causes of this disaster and point to actions that need to be taken to prevent future tragedies,” Hawaii State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole said in an email to NBC News on Wednesday.

The lawmakers intend to make their demand in a letter set to be released at 12 p.m. local time Wednesday, Keohokalole said.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has already said her office will conduct a “comprehensive review of decision-making and standing policies” before and during the wildfires. In a statement Friday, Lopez said her department planned to share the results of that review with the public.