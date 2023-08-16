IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hawaii lawmakers to demand state tap independent investigator to probe wildfires

The lawmakers plan to make their demand in a letter to the state's attorney general.
A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems under siege from disasters, and what is increasing most is wildfire, according to an analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records by The Associated Press. There were as many federally-declared disaster wildfires this month in Hawaii, as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003.
A woman digs through rubble of a home on Friday, that was destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii.Rick Bowmer / AP
By Daniel Arkin

Nine members of Hawaii’s Senate plan to call on the state’s attorney general to appoint an independent third-party investigator to carry out a “comprehensive review” of last week’s devastating wildfires, which ravaged Maui and killed scores of people.

“Our hope is that that investigation will reveal the causes of this disaster and point to actions that need to be taken to prevent future tragedies,” Hawaii State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole said in an email to NBC News on Wednesday.

The lawmakers intend to make their demand in a letter set to be released at 12 p.m. local time Wednesday, Keohokalole said.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has already said her office will conduct a “comprehensive review of decision-making and standing policies” before and during the wildfires. In a statement Friday, Lopez said her department planned to share the results of that review with the public.

In an aerial view, two men ride a scooter s by businesses that were destroyed by a wildfire on August 11, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Tuesday. Crews are continuing to search for missing people.
In an aerial view, two men ride a scooter past businesses on Friday, that were destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

“As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort,” Lopez said, “now is the time to begin this process of understanding.”

Officials are investigating the exact causes of the wildfires, which ripped across Maui and scorched the historic seaside town of Lahaina. Four lawsuits have been filed against the state’s biggest power utility, Hawaiian Electric, arguing in part that the company should have shut off electricity before fierce winds swept into the region.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, the state’s first-term Democratic governor, confirmed to reporters Tuesday that the monstrous blazes in Maui killed at least 101 people. “We are heartsick that we’ve had such loss,” he said at a news conference.

The fires on Maui were the deadliest in the United States in 100 years, exceeding the death toll of the Camp Fire in Northern California in 2018, which killed some 85 people.

Hawaii’s state Senate consists of 25 elected members. Keohokalole is the body’s assistant majority whip.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

