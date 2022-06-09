A helicopter crashed in a lava field in Hawaii on Wednesday and all six people on board survived, but two were in serious condition, officials said.

Cyrus Johnasen, a spokesperson for Hawaii County, said it was a tour helicopter with a pilot and five passengers.

The pilot, a man in his 50s, had been trapped but was later extracted and was in serious but stable condition, he said. An 18-year-old woman was reported in serious and worsening condition. Four people were reported as ambulatory.

An initial report came in at around 5 p.m. and said the aircraft had crashed near the southernmost tip of the Big Island, Johnasen said. The site was inaccessible by vehicle so the Hawaii Fire Department sent two helicopters to take victims to ambulances waiting at nearby roads.

The downed helicopter was described as a Bell 407 by its operating company, K&S Helicopters. The crash occurred in the Kaʻu region, according to a company statement from Wednesday.

“K&S Helicopters is cooperating with all authorities involved, and is also working to assist those affected,” the statement said. “The care of our passengers, crew members, and their families is our highest priority.”

No information was immediately released on what caused the crash.