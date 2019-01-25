Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 1:42 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for New York was diverted to San Francisco after a medical emergency on board.

Sources told NBC affiliate Hawaii News Now that a flight attendant on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 died. It's not clear whether the attendant died during the flight or after landing.

Flight 50 left Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at 4:13 p.m. Thursday, due to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Instead, the flight landed at San Francisco International Airport at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, and a takeoff time to continue to New York wasn't scheduled.

Hawaiian Airlines did not reply to a request for comment.