Even if "Game of Thrones" is not your cup of tea, chances are you've likely seen the show being roasted on social media over a disposable coffee cup that appeared in a scene during Sunday's episode.
The out-of-time-and-place cup could be seen sitting on a table at Winterfell, the home of House Stark.
The anachronistic beverage appeared for only a few seconds in front of Daenerys Targaryen, who is portrayed by Emilia Clarke in the fantasy saga, but inspired many memes on social media.
The scene has been digitally altered to remove the cup, HBO confirmed on Tuesday.
Some speculated whether it was a mistake or product placement.
On Monday, Starbucks, which many online suspected was responsible for the cup, seized the opportunity to plug its Dragon Drink, a combination of sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors.
"TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink," Starbucks said.
Pressed for a response, HBO also addressed the matter in a statement Monday.
"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," HBO said. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."
An art director for “Game of Thrones,” Hauke Richter, told Variety that the mistake had been “blown out of proportion.”
“Things can get forgotten on set,” Richter said.