California officials are asking for the public to help them identify a man who has been in a hospital for nearly a month and cannot remember his name.

The man was found on a corner in Sacramento's Arden Arcade area and taken to the hospital on Aug. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The North Sacramento California Highway Patrol and UC Davis Medical Center are asking for the public's help in identifying a patient. Courtesy UC Davis Medical Center

Hospital staff at UC Davis Medical Center, where he was brought by ambulance, have been trying to identify him, but cannot, according to a release from the hospital. The hospital shared two pictures of the man, captioned "John Doe."

The patient, who speaks Spanish, cannot remember his name, if he has family or where he is from, the release said. He is about 50 years old, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 167 pounds and has no tattoos.

The type of injuries the man suffered are unclear.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.