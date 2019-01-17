Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Two Arizona state agencies are ordering a long-term care company to pay for a third-party manager to oversee the center where a patient in a vegetative state gave birth last month.

In a letter Wednesday from top state health officials to Hacienda HealthCare's chief executive, the company is told to hire an outside manager at its own cost to “monitor and oversee the operations and appropriate delivery of health care services.”

The letter says there have been "several significant concerns raised" about Hacienda HealthCare's center. It was signed by Arizona Department of Economic Security Director Michael Trailor and Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Director Jami Snyder.

The state agencies said the third-party manager must hired by Jan. 23 and in place by Jan. 30. The hire will have to be approved by the state. the letter states.

The center's CEO has until 5 p.m. Thursday to respond to the state's demand, "or the state will pursue any and all of remedies legally available to it," according to the letter.

Last week, Phoenix police executed a search warrant seeking DNA samples from male staff members at the Hacienda HealthCare center where the woman who has been in a vegetative state for years gave birth to a baby boy. The woman is nonverbal and incapable of moving on her own after suffering a near-drowning incident. She had been at the facility since she was 3 years old.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and the state's Department of Economic Security have said they are working with police in their investigation.

On Sunday, Hacienda HealthCare announced that it had hired a private attorney to additionally conduct an "exhaustive" internal review.