Hearse with body inside stolen from Southern California church

By Phil Helsel

Someone stole a hearse — and the body inside it — from a Southern California church Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The black Lincoln Navigator was stolen around 7:45 p.m. from a church in the unincorporated Pasadena area, on South Rosemead Boulevard north of Huntington Drive, and a casket was inside, Deputy Marvin Crowder said.

The sheriff's department in a tweet encouraged the suspect or suspects to at least return the body and casket.

"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," the department tweeted.

Crowder said the theft was an unusual case.

No arrests had been reported by late Wednesday night.

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.