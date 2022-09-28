‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier Dies at age 33

Canadian actor Robert Cormier, who appeared in the drama "Heartland" has died at the age of 33.

The actor died Friday in Etobicoke, Ontario, according to his obituary.

No cause of death was shared. His sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter he died of injuries suffered in a fall.

Cormier played Finn Cotter on "Heartland" and also appeared in the American TV show “Designated Survivor” in 2016, the series “Slasher” in 2019, and “American Gods” in 2021, according to IMDb.

The show "Heartland" shared a tribute to Cormier on social media, calling him "a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons."

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier,” the statement said. "On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

UPtv, which airs the show, also paid tribute to the actor, remembering him as “an amazing talent, gone too soon.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers,” the network said, sharing a photo of him and co-star Amber Marshall.

Cormier was described as an “athlete, an actor and a great brother” in his obituary.

“He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," it said. "He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends."

"Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," the obituary said.