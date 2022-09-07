Amid heat, California issues urgent power appeal and warns blackouts possible

Under the strain of triple-digit temperatures in a punishing heat wave, California electric grid operators warned of possible rolling blackouts.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s power grid, at 5:17 p.m. declared an "Energy Emergency Alert 3,” which is the level at which rolling blackouts could be ordered.

No blackouts, also called rotating outages, have been ordered, the system operator, or ISO, said.

Californians got an emergency alert on their phones with an audible alarm after the system operator alert. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, or CalOES, said there was some reduction in power use after the 5:45 p.m. message.

Tuesday was the first time an Energy Emergency Alert 3 was issued since a heat wave began affecting large parts of the state last week — although calls for conservation known as “flex alerts” had been issued every day since Wednesday.

The system operator said Tuesday night the state set a new record for peak energy demand, 52,061 megawatts, surpassing the previous record, 50,270 megawatts on July 24, 2006.

“Conservation is making a difference,” California ISO tweeted.

The high energy use Tuesday came on a day that saw almost the entire state under an excessive heat warning.

Even before that occurred, Pacific Gas & Electric warned that 525,000 customers could experience power outages if they were ordered.

The last time the ISO ordered rolling blackouts was in August 2020. Before that, the last time rolling blackouts were ordered in California was in 2001.

Downtown Sacramento hit 116 degrees Tuesday, Bakersfield reached 113 degrees, and it was 93 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures of 107 degrees were recorded near Hemet in Riverside County, where firefighters were battling the Fairview Fire that broke out Monday and killed two people.

Further north, San Jose reached 109 degrees, Napa saw 114 degrees, and Santa Rosa hit 115 degrees, the weather service said.

More than 44 million people were under excessive heat warnings Tuesday across California and parts of Nevada and Arizona, according to the weather service. Another 13 million were under heat advisories that included parts of Idaho and Utah.