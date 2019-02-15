Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 15, 2019, 8:41 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 15, 2019, 8:49 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A heavy police presence has responded Friday to an active shooting situation at a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois.

Officers are on site at the Henry Pratt Company and it is unclear whether anyone has been injured, according to NBC Chicago.

The City of Aurora Twitter account released an alert Friday that said: "There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer."

Schools in the area are being held on a soft lockdown, West Aurora School District 129 said in a Facebook post.

"There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area," the district said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said they are responding to the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.