At least one person is dead after a helicopter crash-landed on top of a building in the heart of New York City, sending smoke streaming from the Midtown Manhattan roof, officials said.
The crash occurred atop 787 Seventh Ave., a 54-story building near 51st Street, officials said.
“If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11 and I remember that morning all too well," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s goes."
Cuomo said there is no indication that terrorism is involved. The Federal Aviation Administration said they were monitoring the scene and in contact with the New York Police Department and the New York Fire Department.
"The only indication is a helicopter had to do an emergency or hard landing or crashed on the roof of a building, causing a fire," Cuomo said.
Emergency responders flooded the area and desperately tried to clear Midtown traffic to allow fire trucks and ambulances to go through.
“I’m calm because when I came down, I didn’t know what was going on,” said Electra Steward, whose employer, BNP Paribas is in the building. “Had I known it was a helicopter crash at the time, I would have been way more panicked.”
Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC the accident was "not as bad as it might have been."
Buildings in midtown Manhattan are not equipped for helicopter landings, he said.
“Rooftops in New York City have all types of control systems, etc., on them, and they’re not flat surfaces like they are in Los Angeles, where by law, tall buildings in Los Angeles have to have a landing pad on them," he said. “There is almost no building in New York that is capable of accepting a helicopter on it."
Last month, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River shortly after taking off from a Manhattan heliport. The pilot, Eric Morales, was repositioning his aircraft after refueling. He was treated for minor injuries to his hand.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.