Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dies at 83

The founder of the Hells Angels Sonny Barger has died at 83 after a battle with cancer, according to a social media statement and his former attorney.

A statement on Barger's Facebook page notes his death.

His former attorney, Fritz Clapp, told NBC News in a phone call Thursday he died peacefully at his home Wednesday night following a bout with liver cancer.

The statement on his Facebook page said he's lived a long and adventurous life and is survived by his wife, Zorana.

Sonny Barger, right, President of the Hells Angels and an unidentified member from the New York chapter stand in front of a group of Hells Angels members on motorcycles. Bettmann Archive / Getty Images file

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing,” the statement said. “I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club. Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, i’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends. Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor."

The post ended with Barger signing off as Sonny and noting HAMCO, an abbreviation for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Oakland.