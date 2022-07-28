IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Help us investigate termination of parental rights in the child welfare system

If you’ve faced having your parental rights terminated in the past decade, ProPublica and NBC News would like to connect with you to understand how your case was handled.
By Eli Hager, ProPublica, Agnel Philip, ProPublica, Hannah Rappleye, Suzy Khimm and Nirma Hasty

Journalists at ProPublica and NBC News would like to connect with people whose parental rights have been terminated in the past decade.

We want to understand how your case was handled by your state’s child welfare agency and courts, and what types of services you were provided to help reunite your family.

We know this can be difficult to talk about, and we appreciate you sharing your experience. Filling out our short questionnaire will help us do more reporting that matters to your community.

We take your privacy seriously. We are gathering these stories for the purposes of our reporting, and we will contact you if we wish to publish any part of your response.

We won’t be able to respond to everyone who reaches out, and we cannot provide legal advice or assistance with your case. But we promise to read everything you submit, which will help guide our work.

Asia Fields, ProPublica contributed.