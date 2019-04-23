Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 7:57 PM UTC By Doha Madani

Henry Bloch, the man who co-founded tax preparation company H&R Block with his brother, has died at age 96.

Bloch founded the company alongside his brother Richard in 1955 and thrived in what was once a niche industry, helping average Americans navigate a complicated tax system. His four children released a statement that was posted to a memorial website on Tuesday.

"Although most people knew Henry Bloch as a tremendous entrepreneur and philanthropist, we will remember him as a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the statement said. Our Dad was passionate about his family and his community, and he will long be remembered for his benevolence, humility and fortitude."

Jeff Jones, president and chief executive of H&R Block Inc., said in a news release on Tuesday that the company's co-founder embodied the spirit of American entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

"In so many ways, he was ahead of his time and a model for today's entrepreneur," Jones said. "His vision lives on through our H&R Block associates and the many philanthropic organizations that he supported."

The son of a prominent lawyer, Bloch was born in 1922 and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, with his two brothers. After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in mathematics, Bloch joined the Army Air Corps, where he joined U.S. troops in Germany during World War II.

He flew 32 missions, three of them over Berlin, as a navigator on B-17 bombers.

Departing the Air Corps with the Air Medal and three Oak Leaf Clusters, Bloch went home to Kansas City in 1945 where he founded a bookkeeping service with his brothers.

Bloch and his younger brother, Richard, founded H&R Block a decade later when response to their $5 federal and state income tax preparations began to overwhelm the rest of their services. H&R Block expanded outside Kansas City as the Internal Revenue Service began discontinuing free tax returns across the country, according to the company's website.

The company now boasts 12,000 offices nationwide.

A hometown hero, Bloch was known for his philanthropy throughout Kansas City. He and his wife established the established the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation in 2011.

The following year, Bloch donated to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, which built a home for the Henry W. Bloch School of Management's graduate and executive programs.

Bloch was noted on how much he enjoyed philanthropy, according to the company's website, and "in the process I have learned that true success is not measured in what you get, but in what you give back," he said.

In a 2016 interview with the Kansas City Star, Bloch admitted that he didn't do his own taxes.

"Today, I couldn't fill out the simplest tax form. It's gotten so complex, and I'm so old," he said.