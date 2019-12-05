Her car plunged into a giant sinkhole. Los Angeles is paying her $4 million.

After her car tipped into the sinkhole, Stephanie Scott was standing on the roof of the vehicle, about 10 feet below ground, screaming for help.
Image: Inspectors examine a sinkhole in Studio City
Inspectors examine a sinkhole in Studio City, north of Los Angeles, on Feb. 18, 2017. Two vehicles fell into the 20-foot sinkhole and firefighters had to rescue Stephanie Scott who escaped her car but was found standing on her overturned vehicle.Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP file

By Janelle Griffith

A woman whose car plunged into a sinkhole in Studio City, California, in February 2017, will receive up to $4 million as part of a settlement reached Wednesday, her attorney said.

The Los Angeles City Council agreed Wednesday to the award to Stephanie Scott, who sued the city for negligence in a September 2017 lawsuit, lawyer Brian Panish told NBC News on Thursday.

Scott “suffered significant injuries, damages and losses” as a result of the incident, according to her lawsuit.

Panish said that Scott suffered a traumatic brain injury following the Feb. 27, 2017 incident.

Firefighters said Scott was standing on the roof of the car, about 10 feet below the ground, screaming for help that evening. Her rescue was caught on camera.

The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court in Los Angeles County named the county and city of Los Angeles as well as the city's departments of water and power, public works and county sanitation districts as defendants.

Shortly after the 2017 incident, the city's public works department said in a statement to reporters that the sinkhole “was probably caused by a combination of excessive rain and a possible sewer failure,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

