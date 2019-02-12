Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 12, 2019, 1:03 AM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Four Oscars will be presented during commercial breaks for the 91st Academy Awards, an Academy spokesman told NBC News on Monday.

The categories are cinematography, film editing, live action short and makeup and hairstyling, the spokesman said.

The winning speeches for these categories will be aired later in the broadcast and streamed live online via Oscar.com.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last year that it would shorten the telecast to three hours in an effort to deliver “a more accessible Oscars for our viewers worldwide.”

John Bailey, president of the Academy, told members in an email Monday that "viewing patterns for the Academy Awards are changing quickly in our current multimedia world, and our show must evolve to successfully continue promoting motion pictures to a worldwide audience."

He said there will be a rotation each year of which award categories may be shown during commercials.

The 91st Academy Awards will air on ABC on Feb. 24.