Here's who had contact with Trump this week before he tested positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump's positive test for the coronavirus sent the political world scrambling on Friday to determine who he could have been in contact with in the past week.

Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to a White House official. News of his positive test came after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The president had a busy week, with a month until the election, traveling between Duluth, Minnesota to the White House for official duties and campaign events.

On Monday, he visited a manufacturer in Lordstown, Ohio, and held a Rose Garden ceremony with Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress.

The week's biggest political event happened on Tuesday when Trump and his aides descended on Cleveland for the president's first debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Hicks, members of the president's family and senior staff traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to the debate.

His team with access to the president that day included:

Rep. Jim Jordan

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien

Rudy Giuliani

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Eric Trump

Lara Trump

Tiffany Trump

Campaign manager Bill Stepien

Campaign adviser Jason Miller

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

White House aide Dan Scavino

White House aide Stephen Miller

The list isn't exhaustive, and it's unclear how close these contacts were to the president.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was part of Trump's debate prep team, told ABC's "Good Morning America" that the group of five or six people was not wearing masks that day.

"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time and the group was about five or six people in total," he said.

The president held a major outdoor rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday and Hicks was among the White House aides with Trump on the trip.

Hicks tested positive the same day Trump held a private fundraiser at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey. White House spokesman Judd Deere and aide Johnny McEntee were seen in close proximity to the president that day.