'Heroic' car crash witness saves toddler who was ejected into Maryland bay

A witness to a multi-vehicle car crash in Maryland on Sunday is being hailed as a hero after saving a toddler whose car seat was ejected into a bay near Ocean City.

The five-car crash occurred on a bridge over Assawoman Bay shortly before 3 p.m., the city’s fire department said in a statement.

The 2-year-old girl was ejected from a pickup that was “teetering” over a guardrail, the department said.

“A heroic witness jumped from the bridge into the bay and rescued the child,” city officials said in a statement.

The girl was flown to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she was in stable condition, officials said.

It isn’t clear what caused the accident, which left seven other people injured.

The witness asked to remain anonymous, officials said.