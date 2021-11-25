High school football hazing led to brain damage, according to suit against powerhouse Mater Dei

A teen suffered brain damage and other injuries from a brutal high school football hazing ritual, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday against a prominent Southern California school and Catholic archdiocese.

The anonymous plaintiff, a player on the Mater Dei Monarchs born in 2004, filed the civil action through his anonymous guardian in Orange County Superior Court. Mater Dei High School of Santa Ana and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange are named as defendants in the complaint, a copy of which was obtained by NBC News.

While preparing for the football team’s Covid-delayed spring season, the youngster on Feb. 4 engaged with his teammates in a game of “Bodies,” a Mater Dei ritual where one student punches another as many times as possible before that person surrenders, according to the complaint filed by Costa Mesa-based attorney Brian L. Williams.

During the hazing, the plaintiff was struck multiple times in the face and head, leading to permanent scars and a “traumatic brain injury” marked by “pain, slurred speech and cognitive dysfunction,” Williams wrote.

During the beating, the victim, who is white, was allegedly called the n-word several times by his attacker and another teammate, the lawsuit said.

While not named as a defendant, the complaint said Monarchs coach Bruce Rollinson is well aware of these hazing rituals.

Rollinson allegedly told the victim’s father that he was in an untenable position so far as disciplining the attacker, according to the suit, because that youngster’s father was an assistant football coach at Mater Dei.

“If I had a hundred dollars for every time these kids played Bodies or Slappies, I’d be a millionaire,” Rollinson allegedly told the victim’s father, the lawsuit said.

Rollinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Allison Bergeron, executive director of communications at Mater Dei, declined comment on behalf of both the school and archdiocese.

“At this time, we cannot comment due to pending litigation,” she said.

But in a statement to students and their families on Wednesday night, the President of Mater Dei High School addressed the allegations.

“As many of you may have seen, recent media coverage references deeply disturbing accusations about our football program and administration,” Father Walter E. Jenkins wrote. “In light of pending litigation and privacy constraints, I am limited in my ability to address the matter with our community.”

“It pains me to hear about any student suffering harm of any kind on our campus. My heartfelt prayers go out to the affected student and family.”

The matter has been investigated by Santa Ana police and detectives reported their findings to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, lawyers for the plaintiff said. The Orange County DA declined comment on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, which did not name a dollar figure for damages, involves one of the nation’s most powerful high school football programs, which has produced two Heisman Trophy winners and numerous NFL players.

Mater Dei is currently the nation’s top-rated football team, according to rankings by USA Today and high school sports website MaxPreps.

The Monarchs play for the Southern Section Division I title on Friday against Orange County rival Servite High School.