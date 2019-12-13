Wisconsin high school students on an out-of-state school trip in Minnesota said they found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms, sparking a police investigation.
A staff member at Madison East High School who accompanied the students on the three-day trip earlier this month was placed on leave "as a precautionary measure" and in accordance with district protocol, a spokesperson for the Madison Metropolitan School District said in a statement.
A district official said in a letter to parents that Minneapolis police were notified of the cameras after students reported finding the devices in their rooms at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency while attending a conference.
School officials were notified of the cameras on Dec. 8.
"Out of respect for the students and families affected, and in the interest of preserving the integrity of the police investigation, I am unable to share many details with you at this time," the interim principal, Brendan Kearny, said in the letter. "I want you to know that we will continue to do everything we can to protect our students and to see that anyone responsible for harming them is held accountable."
The hotel said it searched its property for hidden cameras but did not find any devices besides the ones located in the high schoolers' rooms.
"As confirmed by local authorities at this time, it does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel is involved in the situation," Hyatt said in a statement.
A spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department said the hotel gave authorities the electronic devices and investigators are analyzing them "to see what their capabilities are."
So far, no arrests have been made.