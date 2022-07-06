Highland Park shooting suspect confessed to authorities and plotted second attack in Wisconsin, prosecutor says

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade confessed in detail to his alleged shooting — and revealed considerations on a second attack, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, and will likely face many more counts stemming from the dozens wounded or injured during Monday's carnage in this upscale Chicago suburb.

"He went into details about what he had done. He admitted to what he had done," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart told reporters outside of the county courthouse. "We don't want to speculate on motives right now."

Crimo made the confession in a voluntary statement, according to officials.

After fleeing Highland Park, Crimo ended up in Madison, Wisconsin, and came upon a Fourth of July event there, said Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He briefly thought about unleashing an attack there as well, according to the official.

Asked what might have stopped him, Covelli said: “Indications are that he hadn't put enough thought or research into that.”

A judge ordered Crimo held without bail on Wednesday.

Officials on Tuesday identified six of the seven people killed as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.

The seventh victim, 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, was identified on Wednesday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Crimo, apprehended hours after the rampage, scaled a fire escape ladder to make himself a sniper’s nest before opening fire on unsuspecting paradegoers below, authorities said.

He allegedly had planned the attack for weeks and even donned women’s clothing to blend into the crowd during his escape, police said.

An image of the suspect, obtained by NBC Chicago from a senior law enforcement official, appeared to show him in a blue-and-white blouse with longer hair.

Investigators believe the disguise was particularly useful for obscuring his facial tattoos during the confusing moments after the shooting, police have said.

"The community is still in just unbelievable grief and sadness," Mayor Nancy Rotering told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday.

"The first day it was shock, and now it’s being processed. We are now preparing funerals."

An attorney for Crimo could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

