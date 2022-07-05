Highland Park parade shooting was planned for weeks; suspect dressed like a woman during the rampage, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The man held by police in connection with the mass shooting at a July Fourth parade planned the attack for weeks — and dressed like woman to avoid detection, authorities said Tuesday.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, who was picked up by police hours after the fatal shootings, scaled a fire escape ladder to make himself a sniper's nest to fire on paradegoers below on Monday, authorities said.

“But we do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks,” Chris Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, told reporters on Tuesday.

Covelli also revealed Crimo dressed in women's clothes, in part, to distract from his facial tattoos.

“During the attack, he was dressed in women's clothes," Covelli said. "He wore that in an attempt to conceal himself."

Mayor Nancy Rotering on Tuesday also revealed she knew Crimo when he was in the Cub Scouts years ago.

One day after authorities said a rooftop sniper killed six people during the celebration in this wealthy Chicago suburb, Rotering told NBC's "TODAY" show that she's still stunned how anyone could unleash such violence.

“I know him as somebody who was a Cub Scout when I was the Cub Scout leader,” she said of Crimo, the person of interest who was picked up by police hours after the fatal shootings.

“And it’s one of those things where you step back and you say, ‘What happened? How did somebody become this angry? This hateful to then take it out on innocent people who, literally, were just having a family day out?' ”

Asked about her memories of Crimo, the mayor succinctly responded: “He was just a little boy."

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene Monday in Highland Park, Ill. Tannen Maury / EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In other developments stemming from Monday's mass shooting:

The high-powered weapon used in the mass killing was “legally obtained,” the mayor revealed on Tuesday: “I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was legally obtained. And I think at some point, this nation has to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns. If that is what our laws stand for I think we need to reconsider the laws."

The number of people who were wounded or injured in the chaos of Monday's attack stands at 47.

Police are still asking for people to steer clear of downtown Highland Park on Tuesday, as investigators continue to gather evidence.

More details are emerging about the victims of Monday's carnage. They include Nicolas Toledo, 78, and Jacki Sundheim.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Tuesday the shooting marked the emergence of a new, violent American tradition, telling MSNBC: "What happened here yesterday sadly was the clash of two traditions: one wonderful tradition, of Fourth of July parades, and another horrible emerging tradition of mass shootings." The Highland Park massacre comes on the heels of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.

Antonio Planas reported from Highland Park, Illinois, and Marlene Lenthang and David K. Li from New York City.