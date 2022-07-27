Highland Park parade mass shooting suspect indicted on 117 charges by Illinois grand jury

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted the man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb on 117 charges, many of which stem from the dozens of others who were wounded and injured during the rampage.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III admitted to the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting in a voluntary statement to authorities earlier this month, officials said. He was previously charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

He is now charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. There are three first-degree murder charges per victim.

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. on July 4. Nam Y. Huh / AP File

The indictment also charges him with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for every single person wounded by a bullet or shrapnel in the attack.

Crimo is scheduled to appear for his arraignment next week. Court records indicate he is represented by a public defender, but do not name an attorney.

Authorities identified those killed in the shooting as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were at the parade with their 2-year-old son Aiden, who was physically unharmed following the attack. The boy's grandfather, Michael Levberg, told the Chicago Sun-Times that Kevin McCarthy was shielding Aiden when he died.

“He had Aiden under his body when he was shot,” Levberg said.