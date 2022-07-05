Weapon in Highland Park parade attack was legally obtained, mayor says

The weapon used in the July Fourth parade attack in which six people were shot to death was legally obtained, the mayor of Highland Park, Illinois, said Tuesday.

"I don’t know where the gun came from, but I do know that it was legally obtained, and I think at some point, this nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns," Nancy Rotering told NBC's "TODAY" Show. "If that’s what our laws stand for, then I think we need to re-examine our laws."

Nearly a decade ago, Rotering led an effort in the Chicago suburb to ban assault weapons — a move that was challenged and ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

Monday’s massacre also injured at least two dozen people. It was not immediately clear what weapon was used in it; officials have said it was a high-powered rifle.

In June 2013, Highland Park officials passed an ordinance banning AR-15s and AK-47s after a packed meeting that overflowed from the City Council chamber, the Chicago Tribune reported at the time.

The massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators using an AR-15-style weapon, had happened six months before.

The Highland Park meeting, which followed a then-recently approved bill to allow Illinois owners to carry concealed handguns, got testy, according to the Tribune report.

One resident, pointing out that more people had been killed in car accidents than by assault weapons in the past year, took to the microphone and asked, “Are you considering banning automobiles as well?”

Another argued that the ban was meaningless, the report said.

“If I really wanted to, I could kill somebody with a lamp or a coffee mug,” she said.

In response, an emotional resident said: “You can’t kill a roomful of people with a coffee mug. Sorry.”

“We do not need Sandy Hook in Highland Park,” added another. “People are being slaughtered because of assault weapons, because of an unregulated industry that has taken over this country in fear.”

The City Council voted 6-1 to pass the ordinance, which was quickly challenged by a local doctor and the Illinois Rifle Association.

The case made its way to the nation's highest court, which declined to hear it, allowing a lower court ruling upholding the ban to stand.

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Antonin Scalia, dissented, referencing the Second Amendment and the responsibility of the court to protect Americans' right to bear arms, particularly for self-defense in their homes.

The dissent called Highland Park's ban "highly suspect because it broadly prohibits common semiautomatic firearms used for lawful purposes," and stated “The overwhelming majority of citizens who own and use such rifles do so for lawful purposes, including self-defense and target shooting.”