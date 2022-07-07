Highland Park suspect's father could have some 'responsibility' for attack, police said

The father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III "may have responsibility in certain circumstances" of his son's deadly actions, police said Wednesday while stopping short of tying the dad to any criminal culpability.

The 21-year-old suspect was too young to get a gun permit in 2019 from the state of Illinois, but his father, Bob Crimo Jr., sponsored one for him despite previous threats by his son to harm himself and loved ones, authorities have previously said.

Crimo was still under 21 in 2020 when he purchased the AR-15-style weapon used in Monday’s attack — a purchase he could only make because his father sponsored his Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) application.

Under an affidavit Crimo’s father signed, he agreed to be “liable for any damages resulting from the minor applicant’s use of firearms or firearm ammunition.”

Asked if the suspect's parents could be in any criminal jeopardy, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said it's too early to tell.

“There’s probably going to be civil litigation. There is ongoing criminal prosecution and criminal investigation," Kelly told reporters Wednesday.

"Issues of culpability, liability, who may have responsibility in certain circumstances, are all part and parcel of that process. Making a conclusionary statement, the Illinois State Police, weighing in on that, is not appropriate."

He added: "That determination and the answer to that question is something that will have to be decided in the court.”

Bob Crimo Jr. is a former mayoral candidate and has previously voiced support for Second Amendment protections.

Various legal experts have said the suspect's parents could be targets of civil lawsuits but that criminal charges would be unlikely.

“I would agree with that assessment and have no further comment," said attorney Steve Greenberg who is representing the suspect's parents.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday declined to discuss that part of the probe.

“Since the investigation into this matter is still ongoing, we cannot comment,” it said in a statement.

The younger Crimo is accused of climbing to the top of Highland Park building and using that elevated spot as a sniper's nest, opening fire on people attending the town's Fourth of July parade on Monday.

At least seven people were killed and dozen more injured from the attack.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.