Highway Patrol officer shot multiple times in L.A.; manhunt underway for shooter

A California Highway Patrol officer was critically wounded during a traffic stop in Los Angeles on Monday, sparking a citywide manhunt for the gunman, authorities said.

The confrontation unfolded at about 8 p.m. PDT near Campbell Hall, a prominent private school on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 101 in Studio City, officials said.

An “altercation occurred” and the officer was shot multiple times, the CHP said.

Police and highway patrol believe they know the gunman's identity, authorities said, and surrounded an apartment complex on Haskell Avenue in nearby Van Nuys.

But there had been no arrest by early Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.