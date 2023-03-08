Woman dies while hiking Big Bend National Park trail

A 64-year-old woman died at Big Bend National Park in Texas on Monday after collapsing on a trail, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

Rangers were called to the Hot Springs Canyon Trail around 2:45 p.m. Arriving officials tried CPR and a helicopter was called in to transport her, but the hiker died, the park service said.

The incident at Big Bend, in southwestern Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border, occurred the same day that a high temperature of 97 degrees was reported in nearby Rio Grande Village, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot Spring Canyon Trail has no shade or water, the park service said.

"While we can’t conclude that weather was a factor in this incident, March reminds us that the beauty of Spring often brings dangerously hot temperatures to Big Bend," park Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman said in a statement." Our entire Big Bend family extends our deep condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

The hiker's name was not released. Big Bend National Park encompasses around 800,000 acres.