Hiker falls to his death at the Grand Canyon

A man hiking in Grand Canyon National Park fell approximately 200 feet to his death on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The 44-year-old man was off trail when he accidentally fell from rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail, located on the North Rim of the park, the NPS said.

Responding Grand Canyon National Park rangers found the body of the man about 200 feet below the rim.

Responders preparing for a technical rescue at the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Ariz. B. Derr / National Park Service

The National Park Service encouraged Grand Canyon National Park visitors to stay safe by staying on designated trails and at least six feet from the edge of the rim. They also encouraged hikers not to "run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim."

"In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier," the National Park Service said in the news release. "Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.