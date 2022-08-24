A hiker fell off a ledge and to his death Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, officials said.

Authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall about 12:50 p.m., according to a Monday statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A spokesperson with New Hampshire Fish and Game identified on Wednesday the hiker who died as Brian Kohn, 32, of Long Island City, New York.

Kohn's relatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

The hiker who died was in a group of three who rode up the mountain on the tram. They had planned on touring the summit and then returning to the mountain’s base in the tram, officials said.

However, they changed their minds and decided to hike down the mountain. The group, officials said, “Were not following an established hiking trail.”

They hiked to a location that was rocky, wet and steep and near a waterfall.

“As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off a ledge. The other two members of the group called 911 for assistances once they realized they could no longer see their companion,” the statement said.

The dead man was found by first responders at the bottom of the waterfall, officials said.

Cannon Mountain is in the White Mountain National Forest in the northern New Hampshire.

On Friday, A woman died after she fell 100 feet while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge, outside Portland, Oregon, authorities said.