Hiker falls nearly 700 feet to his death attempting a selfie in Arizona state park, officials say

A 21-year-old hiker died after falling roughly 700 feet off a cliff while trying to take a selfie on Monday, authorities in Arizona said.

Richard Jacobson had been camping with a friend on top of Flatiron Summit in Lost Dutchman State Park, about 40 miles east of Phoenix, when he went to the edge to take a picture and slipped, a spokesperson with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The friend called 911 around 12:45 a.m. to report the fall.

The sheriff's office search and rescue team was sent to the summit and found Jacobson's body "approximately 400 to 700 feet below," the spokesperson said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter was called to assist with recovering the body.

“Mr. Jacobson went to go take a photograph with himself and the city skyline in the background, and he lost his footing, and he slipped, and he fell,” Sergeant Doug Peoble, with the sheriff's office, told local station Arizona's Family.

The search and rescue team told the station Jacobson's death was a rare, tragic accident.