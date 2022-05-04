A California man died after falling 80 feet while hiking at the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said this week.

The body of Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa, was recovered Sunday by a rescue team at the base of the Big Falls Waterfall, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“Investigators estimated Carey dropped approximately 80 feet,” the agency said.

The sheriff’s department was first alerted to Carey’s disappearance on Saturday after learning he had not returned from a hike at San Gorgonio Peak. Carey’s family told investigators he was an experienced hiker but had never hiked the peak.

Soon after, the sheriff's department said, dispatchers received additional calls from witnesses who said someone was yelling for help in the Forest Falls area. That prompted a rescue effort that included sheriff’s department personnel and county firefighters.

A sheriff’s helicopter spotted a man at the base of the waterfall who was later identified as Carey, authorities said.

A helicopter crew member was hoisted down to the base of the waterfall, according to the sheriff's department.

The effort to recover his body was deemed dangerous and postponed until daylight hours, officials said.

Bonnie Phillips, Carey's mother, said her son, who drove buses in downtown Los Angeles, texted her. He told her he was on his way to the top of the San Gorgonio Peak, which has an elevation of about 11,500 feet.

"He sent me a text. He said, 'When you wake up, go out and look at the tallest mountain you see out there. And I'll be up there. Wish me luck,'" Phillips said. "He was adamant that he was going to make it to the top of that mountain. And he did."

Phillips said the two exchanged texts hours later, and Carey said he was a mile from the summit.

But when Carey didn't attend the family's weekly Saturday night dinner, "I already knew there was something terribly wrong," Phillips said.

She described her son as well liked at work. He also had a big heart and would take care of her and his grandmother.

"He was my everything," Phillips said.