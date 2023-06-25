Hikers find human remains in area where Julian Sands went missing in January

Human remains were found in the area of the California mountain manage where authorities have spent months searching for actor Julian Sands.

A pair of hikers called in to report the remains Saturday morning in the Mt. Baldy wilderness, where Sands had gone missing in January, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. The remains were taken to the coroner's officer to work on identification and cause of death.

Sands, 65, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area in January and authorities were able to track a ping to his iPhone to narrow down the search to a specific area. Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but proved unsuccessful because of the lack of cell service in the area or Sands’ phone not having any power.

Search and rescue crews did ground and air searches for Sands but were unable to find him and experienced serious difficulties when the weather created treacherous conditions. Authorities eventually suspended its search operations.

On June 17, the sheriff's department said it was renewing efforts to find Sands. Sands' family released a statement Wednesday thanking search and rescue crews for working "tirelessly" to find Sands.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," the statement said.

The actor was born in the United Kingdom and is likely best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View." He also starred in other films, including “Warlock” and “Arachnophobia," in addition to appearing on television.

His brother, Nick, told the BBC in January that he had come to terms with the fact that Sands was likely dead.

“We are all still hoping I guess, but I know he’s gone in my mind and because of that I’ve already said my goodbyes," he said.