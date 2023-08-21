Hilary hits Palm Springs with record rainfall, bringing floods and road closures

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Record rainfall from Hilary has overwhelmed the Southern California desert community of Palm Springs, which saw nearly 50 percent of their yearly rainfall in less than a day due to the storm.

Flash floods submerged roads, residential neighborhoods and golf courses throughout the typically arid city. Palm Springs was hit by 3.18 inches of rain when the storm system hit on Sunday, which is not only the wettest summer day the city has ever seen, but also the record for most rainfall in a single day.

Traffic is slowed as water and mud from Tropical Storm Hilary covers part of Interstate 10 between Indio and Palm Springs, Calif., on Aug. 21. David Swanson / AFP - Getty Images

Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner urged residents to stay home as officials are still assessing the damage to roads, making travel around the area unsafe.

"We have not heard of any fatalities related to this storm," Garner told MSNBC on Monday. "We have had several swift water rescues, and I've been helping out neighboring cities, but we are very well prepared."

The 911 dispatch system went down late at night and the Palm Springs Police Department urged people to text or call an alternative number for immediate help. Garner said that a temporary fix was put in place, but that lines were down across the Coachella Valley.

Residents have shared video and photos of high standing water across Palm Springs on social media.

One social media user estimated that about 50 mobile homes were under water at the Canyon Mobile Home Park with four adults requiring evacuation from the area by the Cathedral City Fire Department.

The Cathedral City Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Interstate 10 was closed in both directions due to storm damage. Roughly two dozen streets have also been closed in the area as a result of flooding, according to NBC Palm Springs.

Sean Jacobs, who lives near the Palm Springs airport, is originally from Michigan and has seen floods before. But even Jacobs said he was a bit in awe of the damage from Sunday's storm, fearing that the flooded interstate is a bad sign.

"It’s overwhelming really ... seeing this destruction," Jacobs said. "How long will it take to get it cleaned up and people can be on their way to work again?"

He added that he felt bad for the people whose homes and cars were damaged, noting that people and their pets are essentially stranded at the moment.

"A lot of people are kind of laughing this off and thinking that it is not a big deal, but it is," Jacobs said. "And it's going to affect people for a long time."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.