Historic 338-year-old hotel on Nantucket damaged in massive fire

The historic Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket was damaged on Saturday after huge blaze ripped through the building.

Firefighters received a report that the hotel, which is more than 338 years old, was on fire early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Nantucket Fire Department.

Fire officials rushed to help those inside, entering the building without protective equipment to ensure no one was stranded inside the inferno, the report states. Two people were found and guided out of the hotel safely, according to the department.

All hotel guests were evacuated and the Nantucket Fire Department reported that no civilians were injured in the fire.

"The actions of the citizens and the Captain saved lives," the report states.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters continued to battle to flames.

Two firefighters were transported to local hospitals for suspected heat exhaustion and another was transported for a back injury, the report said.

Video of the fire shows flames engulfing the building and dark smoke billowing up from the hotel.

Several other buildings caught fire during the blaze, according to the Nantucket Fire Department.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Veranda House Hotel confirmed that all employees and guests had safely evacuated and thanked the Nantucket Fire Department for its response.

"The Veranda House team is deeply grateful to the Nantucket Fire Department and first responders for their quick action taken during this incident," the statement reads.

Officials have yet to estimate the cost of the damage to the Veranda House Hotel and the surrounding buildings.

It was unclear what time the fire was extinguished. Nantucket Fire Department Chief Stephen A. Murphy and Deputy Chief Sean Mitchell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Veranda House Hotel's loss will be a blow to the island of Nantucket, according to The Boston Globe. The hotel was erected in 1684, the Globe reported, and has hosted famous guests like Fred Rogers of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."