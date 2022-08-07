IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million

The auction house’s president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.
A watch that belonged to Adolf Hitler sold at auction for $1.1 million from Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md.
A watch that belonged to Adolf Hitler sold at auction for $1.1 million from Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md.Alexander Historical Auctions
By The Associated Press

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”

News outlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The auction house’s president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier seized the watch as spoils of war on May 4, 1945, when his unit became the first Allied force to arrive at Hitler’s Berchtesgaden retreat. The Nazi leader died in Berlin on April 30, 1945.

The Associated Press